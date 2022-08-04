Home / India News / Kerala man gets 4 yrs in jail for sexual assault of minor girl

Published on Aug 04, 2022
Pattambi fast track special court judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of 50,000 on the convict -- Moideenkutty.
A court in Kerala has sentenced a 66-year-old man to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor girl who came to his confectionery shop, in Eravakkad village of Palakkad district, to buy sweets. (Representative Photo)
A court in Kerala has sentenced a 66-year-old man to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor girl who came to his confectionery shop, in Eravakkad village of Palakkad district, to buy sweets.
ByPress Trust of India, Palakkad

A court in Kerala has sentenced a 66-year-old man to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor girl who came to his confectionery shop, in Eravakkad village of Palakkad district, to buy sweets.

Pattambi fast track special court judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of 50,000 on the convict -- Moideenkutty.

Special public prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar, who confirmed the order passed by the court, said the accused was convicted for the offence of sexual assault under section 7 of the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act.

The offence under section 7 of the POCSO Act carries a minimum punishment of three years imprisonment and a maximum of 5 years in jail.

The SPP said the incident occurred in 2018.

