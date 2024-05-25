Kerala min seeks probe in excise bribery charge

Kerala excise minister MB Rajesh on Friday wrote to state police chief Shaik Darvesh Sahib demanding a probe into allegations of soliciting of funds by certain persons with the aim of achieving a favourable liquor policy by the state government. Kerala excise minister MB Rajesh wrote to state police chief Shaik Darvesh Sahib demanding a probe into allegations of soliciting of funds. (PTI)

The minister’s move came after opposition leader VD Satheesan claimed that the CPM-led government was collecting bribes to the tune of ₹20 crore from 801 bar owners in the state in exchange for favourable changes in the Abkari Act.

The Congress leader’s claim was made on the basis of a purported leaked audio clip of a prominent hotel owners association member in which he was heard asking other members to contribute ₹2.5 lakh each to achieve a favourable liquor policy. Some of the long-pending demands of the bar owners in the state have been longer working hours and removal of ‘dry days’.

At a press conference, Satheesan said: “Money is being collected from bar owners with the assurance that Abkari rules will be amended as soon as the election code of conduct is passed. The excise minister should take responsibility and resign.”

In response to the allegations, the excise minister said, “The government has not even initiated discussions regarding this year’s liquor policy. So we are looking at these reports about soliciting of funds with the aim of certain changes in liquor policy very seriously. There will be strict action against such people. The government does not encourage such actions.”

The minister also countered claims that the government was favouring bar owners. “The one parameter where the government can help bar owners is with regard to license fees. Our government has effected a hike in license fees from ₹23 lakh in 2016 to ₹35 lakhs. There has been a hike of ₹12 lakhs in 8 years. When the government has raised the license fees so much, how can it be seen as favouring bar owners?” said Rajesh. “Additionally, when irregularities are found in functioning of bars, during the UDF regime, only a fine was imposed on bar owners. Our government is imposing suspension of licenses along with fines for serious offences.”

At the same time, V Sunil Kumar, president of the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association (FKHA), denied any gathering of funds for liquor policy changes. The leaked audio clip was purpotedly of Animon, FKHA’s Idukki district president, who was suspended for working against the interests of the outfit.

“A process is ongoing to collect funds to construct a building for FKHA in Thiruvananthapuram. That’s the only fund gathering going on. (Animon) has been suspended and thrown out of a forum. What he says or claims does not affect us. There is a conspiracy behind this. We have only asked members to contribute money for our building,” Sunil Kumar told reporters.