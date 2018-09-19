Kerala nun rape case: Bishop to be questioned today

Franco Mulakkal, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, will be questioned by Kerala police on Tuesday in connection with the rape case filed against him by a nun.

A five-member police team has arrived at the Crime Branch (CID) office in Tripunthara, on the outskirts of Kochi, and the Bishop is expected to arrive by 11am. The security around the office has been stepped up.

In a setback to the Bishop on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court deferred till September25 hearing on his petition for anticipatory bail . In his bail plea, the Bishop had said he had been implicated for taking action against the nun.

The Bishop had been summoned in connection with the probe into allegations of rape by a nun amid mounting pressure for action against him and continuing protests by Missionaries of Jesus nuns and officials of various churches for the past 10 days in Kochi.

The day after he received the summons and following mounting pressure and growing protests, the Bishop stepped down and handed over charge of the Diocese to a deputy.

In June, a 43-year-old nun, also a mother superior, had complained to the police that Mullakkal, 54, had raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab which runs two convents in Kerala.

She also wrote to Vatican’s India Ambassador accusing church officials, including Pope Francis, of ignoring her complaints.

Calling Mullakal a predator, she alleged at least 20 nuns were forced to leave the congregation due to his sexual advances.

“Bishop Franco had always an eagle’s eye on few other sisters of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation. Whichever sister he felt attracted to, he tried to put them in his trap by force or taking advantage of their weaknesses,” she alleged.

Mulakkal has rejected all allegations, calling them a conspiracy against the church.

