Kerala oppn to move resolution in assembly seeking Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s recall

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 16:59 IST

The opposition leader in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala, on Saturday submitted a notice to the assembly speaker seeking his permission to introduce a resolution in the House urging President Ram Nath Kovind to recall Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The opposition leader’s deft move has landed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which is engaged in a war of words with the governor, in a dilemma.

If Speaker K Sivaramakrishnan gives his consent to the resolution this will be first of its sort in the legislative history, said legal experts.

The governor had openly expressed his dissatisfaction over the state assembly passing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment (CAA) last year and also questioned the move to file a suit against it in the Supreme Court.

Khan had said the resolution was “illegal and against the spirit of the Constitution”.

“The governor has challenged the authority of the legislative assembly so he must be recalled immediately. He had insulted the elected body. I have given a notice to the speaker under relevant rules to introduce a resolution urging the President to recall him,” said Chennithala.

“It was unbecoming of the governor to stand in front of a mike and belittle the House quite often. He had questioned the very existence of the House. He should have communicated his dissent to the assembly rather than going public,” he said.

He asked the ruling party members to support his resolution.

Speaker K Sivaramakrishnan confirmed he has received a notice from the opposition leader and will take a decision at the appropriate time.

But Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was unfazed and lauded the move.

“Everybody is entitled to air their opinion in a vibrant democracy. The President appointed me and it is my duty to uphold the constitution,” Khan said.

He is scheduled to address the 18th session of the assembly on January 29.

Usually, the governor reads out the policy of the government but this time he has sought clarity on a number of issues, including references against the Centre. He has already given enough hints that he is likely to skip Union subjects in his speech.

Chennithala’s move came in the wake of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan flexing his muscles with the government.

“It seems the CM Pinarayi Vijayan is scared of the governor. He did not say a word when he questioned the assembly resolution,” Chennithala said as he challenged the chief minister to support his resolution.

Vijayan is yet to react over the opposition leader’s move. But party insiders said that “the government will not fall into the trap being set by the opposition.”

The opposition had supported the resolution against the CAA moved by the chief minister in the assembly on December 31 last year. If it decides to oppose Chennithala’s resolution the government will have to explain its move.