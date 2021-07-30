Kerala opposition boycotts session seeking minister’s ouster

Kerala’s Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) members on Friday boycotted the House proceedings for the second consecutive day demanding the resignation of state education minister V Sivankutty who is accused in the assembly violence case.

The Supreme Court had rejected the Kerala government’s plea to withdraw the case on Wednesday and asked all six accused, including the minister, to face criminal proceedings for destroying the House property during a ruckus in 2015.

As soon as the House was convened, UDF members started raising slogans demanding the minister’s ouster but chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan remained firm and made it clear that there was no need for Sivankutty to quit.

Opposition members wanted to know why was the CM protecting the minister who is facing criminal charges for destroying the property of the House. Opposition leader VD Satheesan said the CM’s clean chit to his minister amounts to disrespect to the apex court. He also questioned the CM’s statement that the case was unnecessarily dragged to the court. But the CM maintained his posture.

“Police case on assembly ruckus was unprecedented. Usually, such cases are settled under the purview of the assembly rules and proceedings,” the CM said, adding such actions will set bad precedents and undermine the power of the legislature.

But the opposition leader said he was casting aspersion on the SC verdict. The CM said he was questioning the way it was dragged to the court, not the verdict. Later, opposition members stormed out of the House after Speaker MB Rajesh denied an opportunity to raise the issue again.

“How can the minister remain in the ministry when he was facing criminal charges? Earlier, many ministers have quit citing adverse remarks from courts. Here, the minister is facing criminal charges. The CM will have to drop him to uphold democratic tradition,” said VD Satheesan.

In March 2015, the Kerala assembly witnessed violent incidents after opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislators tried to prevent then finance minister KM Mani from presenting the budget alleging his role in the bar bribery case.

Angry members destroyed mikes, threw chairs and furniture and damaged lights and electronic equipment in the melee, which also resulted in two legislators landing up in hospital. The session was live when violence broke out and property worth ₹2.20 lakh was destroyed. Five watch and ward personnel were also injured.

In 2016, the government tried to withdraw the case, only for a local court to reject it. The Pinarayi Vijayan government then moved the high court, which also turned down its plea. The government also invoked the privilege of legislators and public interest to justify its decision to withdraw the case, but the high court rejected it saying privilege was not a licence to unleash violence in the House. The Supreme Court on Wednesday also upheld the lower court’s verdict and directed all accused to face criminal proceedings.