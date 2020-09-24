e-paper
Home / India News / Kerala records highest single-day spike with 5,376 new Coivd-19 cases

Kerala records highest single-day spike with 5,376 new Coivd-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram continues to bear the brunt with 852 new Covid-19 cases. The district reported around 20 per cent of the total cases and 32% of deaths. The state has reported 593 deaths so far.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The Kerala chief minister said out of a total 1,48,075 cases 1,04,682 people have recovered and 42,786 patients are under treatment. With 20 deaths, the toll has gone up to 593.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

With 5,376 new coronavirus cases, Kerala has recorded the highest single-day spike on Wednesday even as the government eased quarantine norms to avoid crowding in hospitals, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

“The situation is really serious. For the first time, fresh Coivd-19 cases have crossed the 5,000-mark. Most of the patients are asymptomatic and we have asked them to remain in quarantine in their homes. This will help them in getting required psychological support and avoid overcrowding in hospitals,” said the CM.

The CM has blamed the ongoing opposition agitation seeking the resignation of minister KT Jaleel for the spike in the number of cases. “Despite our request there is no end to the so-called protest. Their overcrowding won’t serve any purpose and it will only help increase cases,” he said. Opposition parties are on a state-wide agitation seeking the resignation of the state higher education minister KT Jaleel who was questioned twice by customs and the National Investigation Agency in connection with the gold smuggling case.

State capital Thiruvananthapuram continues to bear the brunt with 852 new Covid-19 cases. The district reported around 20 per cent of the total cases and 32% of deaths. The state has reported 593 deaths so far.

The chief minister said out of a total 1,48,075 cases 1,04,682 people have recovered and 42,786 patients are under treatment. With 20 deaths, the toll has gone up to 593. Among the infected are 99 health workers, 10 firemen and 30 cops, he said. State Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar is among the Covid-19 positive, the third minister to get infected in the state.

Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
