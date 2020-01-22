Kerala snacks in railway menu to be back: IRCTC

india

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:47 IST

Indian Railways’ catering subsidiary, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism (IRCTC), on Tuesday issued a clarification amid a row over alleged change in the food menu at railway stations in Kerala, stating that the snacks were discontinued due to ‘multiplicity of a-la-carte items’, since there had been many complaints related to overcharging by licensees.

All food items served earlier will be restored in the menu, the IRCTC said. The move comes in the backdrop of allegations regarding local delicacies from Kerala such as egg curry, ‘porotta’, ‘dosa’, ‘puttu’ and ‘kadala curry pazhampori’, ‘bhaji’, ‘illayada’, ‘kozhukatta’, ‘unniappam’, ‘neyyappam’ and ‘sukhiyan’ being removed in place of North Indian snacks, including ‘samosa’, ‘kachori’, ‘aloo bonda’ and stuffed pakoda, at the stalls.

The Indian Railways had, in November, decided to increase tariffs for these trains with a hike in standard meals. The railways had also decided to introduce a snack meal with regional cuisine for Rs 50 per meal. It will also offer biryani as a standard meal variety owing to its popularity, according to a circular issued by the Railway Board. Passengers will also have the option of chicken curry in a non veg meal.