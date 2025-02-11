Kerala to mandate Aadhaar-linked mobile number for vehicle registration certificate from March 1

To streamline vehicle registration-related services, the Kerala government has made it mandatory for vehicle owners to link their Aadhaar-registered mobile numbers with their Vehicle Registration Certificates (RC), as per a statement by the Transport Commissioner. Image for representation.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

With this new system, any request for RC-related transactions, such as Transfer of Ownership, Hypothecation change, or other modifications, will require a one-time password (OTP) verification sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number of the vehicle owner.

This will ensure that only the rightful owner can approve such changes, reducing the risk of fraudulent activities, the statement mentioned.

Furthermore, from March 1, 2025 vehicle owners in Kerala will be able to access Digital RCs, which can be downloaded on the same day after receiving approval. This step is expected to simplify documentation, improve transparency, and provide hassle-free access to vehicle-related records.

The process to go about it can be done independently by an Aadhaar-card-holder on the Parivahan portal or through e-Seva/Akshaya Kendras. For those unable to update their mobile numbers through these channels, a special counter will be available at RTOs/RTOs(Enforcement)/Sub-RTOs from February 1 to 28 for this purpose.

For buyers of a new car, the Aadhaar card is a crucial document in the process of purchase as the Central Government has made it mandatory for all vehicle-related transactions. The involvement of this document is compulsory for the registration of new vehicles, besides the necessity to link the documents in case of older vehicles.

The purpose of implementing the Aadhaar-based system for vehicle-related transactions is for the government to get clear information on the number of vehicles in possession of each vehicle owner.

Aadhaar details are required in several procedures including vehicle licensing, vehicle registration, apprentice licence, renewal of non-testing driving license, buying a new car or a used car, etc. (ANI)