Kerala transport minister’s wife accuses him of infidelity

The wife of Kerala transport minister and Kerala Congress (B) leader KB Ganesh Kumar has come out with explosive allegations of infidelity against him, claiming that she has photographic evidence of the same. Ganesh Kumar

Kumar’s wife Bindu Menon said on Monday that she had caught him in a “compromising position” with another woman at their home in Valakom in Kollam district.

“I caught him (with another woman) in a situation that I could never imagine. I have visuals of it on my phone. I am saying all this at the risk of my life. I don’t know what will happen to me but I don’t care anymore,” Menon told a local TV channel.

The minister’s wife alleged that his staff, including his driver, physically assaulted her and tried to delete the visuals from her phone. But she did not relent, she added.

On the advice of her family member and current BJP councillor R Sreelekha, Menon claimed that she dialled the police helpline 112 for assistance at the time. “A police team came to the spot, but they did not take any action or register an FIR on my complaint of being assaulted,” she said.

When questioned on the matter, the transport minister did not outright deny the allegations. “I have 5,000 affairs. That’s my personal matter and no one has any right to interfere in it,” he claimed.

The minister defended himself saying the allegations are part of a political witch-hunt against him in view of the upcoming assembly elections. “But you will see that I will win by a bigger margin (than 2021). The voters here know me and the work I have done for them as a public representative,” he said.

Leader of the opposition VD Satheesan demanded that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan explain why the police did not adequately take action on the minister’s wife’s complaint.

“I have no interest of interfering in a domestic dispute. But the fact that a minister’s wife dialled the police for help and they did nothing shows that there is no security for women in this state. The CM must answer,” he said.

Ganesh Kumar, also a film actor, is a five-time MLA from Pathanapuram Assembly constituency and is the son of late Kerala Congress leader K Balakrishna Pillai. He was sworn in as a minister in 2023, replacing Antony Raju. He has also been minister in the past, between 2001-03 and 2011-13.