Kerala waits for NIV reports to discharge both virus-negative patients

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 23:10 IST

The samples of two coronavirus patients from Kerala -- in Thrissur and Alappuzha districts-- have tested negative again but the state health authorities are waiting for the final results from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, said a senior health official adding the third patient in Kasargode (north Kerala) is also responding well to treatment.

He said both patients, medical students who returned from virus-hit Wuhan in China on January 24, will be allowed to leave the hospital once the NIV confirms observations of the state health department. The first patient’s (a woman student from Thrissur) samples proved negative at least five times and the second one thrice. Once discharged, they will be quarantined in their homes for two more weeks, he said.

“Everything is under control now. But we have to be vigilant. We are waiting for the final confirmation from the NIV. Going by the present trend we have to be careful till this month end,” State health minister K K Shailaja said.