Home / India News / Kerala:Prime accused in partner-swapping case consumes poison, dies at hospital

Kerala:Prime accused in partner-swapping case consumes poison, dies at hospital

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
May 29, 2023 01:16 PM IST

Earlier, the family of the deceased 26-year-old woman had alleged that it was Mathew who had hacked her at her father's residence.

The prime accused in Kerala's sensational partner-swapping case, who allegedly consumed poison soon after his wife was found murdered a week ago, died at a government medical college hospital on Monday. Police said Shino Mathew was admitted to a private hospital after consuming poison a week ago. He was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, where he died at around 4 a.m. today while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, the family of the deceased 26-year-old woman had alleged that it was Mathew who had hacked her at her father's residence.(HT File Photo)
Earlier, the family of the deceased 26-year-old woman had alleged that it was Mathew who had hacked her at her father's residence.(HT File Photo)

Earlier, the family of the deceased 26-year-old woman had alleged that it was Mathew who had hacked her at her father's residence. According to police, it was her children who first found her lying in a pool of blood at home in nearby Manarcadu on May 19.

The incident had occurred when her father and brother were away at work and the children were out playing. It was in January this year, the police busted a gang allegedly involved in partner swapping on the basis of the deceased woman's complaint. Seven people, including the husband of the woman, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbi
cbi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out