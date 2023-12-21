Kerala's 4th grader receives laptop from Union minister. Here's the story behind the gift

A young student in Kerala's Kochi, studying in the fourth standard, received a "special gift" – a laptop – from Union minister of state for information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The heartwarming moment's video went viral on Thursday. Sriram, fourth standard kid from Kochi was given an Acer One 14 laptop, as evident from the video.(ANI)

The gesture stemmed from the boy's encounter with the Union minister during a journey on a Vandebharat train while he was travelling to Kannur on a trip. Impressed by the boy, Chandrasekhar pledged to give him a laptop during their interaction.

Additionally, the minister assured the boy of a trip to a computer technology park in the future. The joyous video showcased Sriram, the Kerala schoolboy, receiving the laptop from the volunteers who wished him a “Happy Christmas and New Year.” There was a lack of clarity regarding the individuals presenting the laptop to Sriram, and Hindustan Times couldn't authenticate the specifics of the event independently.

Sriram's face lit up with smiles as he eagerly opened the box containing the laptop, exploring its features in excitement.

"I was going for a trip to Kannur in Vande Bharat Express and I was surprised to see Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He promised to give me a laptop and a trip to the computer technology park. I was so happy," said the 4th-standard student, Sriram.

Sriram was given an Acer One 14 laptop, as evident from the video. However, additional specifics about the device remained unclear.

The tweet from the news agency about the surprise from the Union minister to this Kerala schoolboy garnered some positive reactions, with many praising the warm gesture. "What a beautiful gesture," wrote a user.

Another user tagged the minister and thanked him for assisting the child. "Thanks for helping this kid, sir," the user wrote.