Kerala's coconut economy faces multiple challenges, but there's some hope

Kerala, quite literally meaning the land of coconut trees, may soon be on the verge of complete contradiction of its name – with groves thinning, skills dropping and yields suffering declines. For many families, the soaring prices cut deep, altering kitchens and traditions in a state long known as God's Own Country, with reports of mixing cheaper alternatives in place of the increasingly expensive staple, the state's very own, coconut oil.(Unsplash/representational)

Products like coconut oil which are both as a staple and a reliable source of income are now priced at higher rates, reported PTI. Reasons include shrinking farmlands, rising real estate prices, crop diseases and climate change.

For many families, the soaring prices cut deep, altering kitchens and traditions. Reports have emerged of people switching to cheaper alternatives to coconut oil.

Climbers in short supply

Today, Kerala suffers from a serious shortage of skilled coconut tree climbers. Earlier it was these climbers who played an intangible role behind coconuts embarking on a seamless journey from the trees to the the daily lives of people.

The climbers after plucking coconuts would also clean the crown of the tree. “This was essential to identify diseases and pest attacks at an early stage and help the farmer address them before they worsen,” Assistant Professor and Head of the Coconut Research Centre, Balaramapuram, T Santhosh Kumar told PTI.

Kumar further added how this job is presently carried out by migrant labourers hailing from states like West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Bihar.

Coconut vs Concrete

Kumar cited the ongoing demand for land for housing and commercial purposes as the main reason behind the decline in coconut production in the state. He said several coconut trees are being regularly felled to make way for residential or commercial buildings.

Stressing the need for planting coconut saplings, Kumar said that all the produce in Kerala in the present day, comes from the trees planted by earlier generations. “None from the younger generation are planting coconut trees, and most areas in Kerala have now reached the stage where replanting is needed, with trees over 70 years old,” Kumar added.

Competition from other states; and some hope

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh have stepped in with scientifically managed coconut farms and yield significantly better harvest, pushing up the prices of the coconut-based products.

Demand for coconuts have been on a surge across the world after people found out the health benefits of ‘lauric acid’, a significant component present in coconut oil.

Coconut shells also fetch a fair price as its charcoal is highly sought after, while coir pith made from the husk is widely used in agriculture and gardening, PTI quoted scientists as saying.

Addressing concerns of pest infestations, professor and head of the department of plant pathology at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, NV Radhakrishnan said, “Kerala no longer has scientifically managed coconut farms, and the coconut has become a homestead crop.”

He further stressed on how climate plays a major role in the spread of resilient new pests and diseases such as root wilt. “We now face shorter but heavier spells of rain, warmer nights and heatwaves. Added to this is the lack of care for existing coconut trees,” PTI quoted Radhakrishnan as saying.

Kerala retains the tradition of growing coconuts in traditional mixed farming setups unlike Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where coconut is grown as a monocrop or more of a homestead crop, with majority households having only a few trees within their premises.

The state also reportedly lacks proper, scientific manuring. The rapid loss of traditional knowledge once held by coconut tree climbers in the state is also a major reason for the faster spread of diseases and declining production.

With prices of coconuts and its allied products soaring high, more people may now be coming forward to plant coconut trees. “We are receiving many queries,” Kumar said.