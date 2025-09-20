Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 1,033 crore plan to upgrade Sabarimala pilgrimage

PTI |
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 01:48 pm IST

Kerala CM said that a total of ₹1033.62 crore will be spent on development of Sannidhanam, Pamba, and the trek route to the hill-shrine.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced at the Global Ayyappa Sangam that projects worth over 1000 crore would be executed for the development of Sabarimala to make pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa shrine safe and convenient for the devotees.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(PTI)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(PTI)

Vijayan said that a total of 1033.62 crore will be spent on the different phases of development of Sannidhanam, Pamba, and the trek route to the hill-shrine, all of which are expected to be completed by 2039.

Besides that, over 300 crore will be spent between 2025-2030 to improve the basic facilities for the devotees, he said after inaugurating the conclave which has faced stiff opposition from the Congress and the BJP in the state.

Referring to the opposition to the conclave, Vijayan said that some persons masquerading as devotees tried to obstruct the conclave by going all the way to the Supreme Court.

"But, the apex court stopped such attempts," he said.

According to Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth, delegates from 15 countries will attend the summit, alongside participants from various Indian states, with Tamil Nadu sending the largest contingent of around 1,000 devotees.

The conclave is being held as part of the 75th anniversary of the Board.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and DUSU Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and DUSU Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 1,033 crore plan to upgrade Sabarimala pilgrimage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On