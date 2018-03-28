Key changes in National Medical Commission Bill

The Centre on Wednesday approved amendments to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which will now be tabled in Parliament .

1. Final MBBS examination to be held as a common exam across the country and would serve as an exit test. It would also serve as the screening test for doctors with foreign medical qualifications in order to practise in India.

2. The provision dealing with “bridge course” for AYUSH practitioners to practise modern medicine has been removed.

3. The maximum limit of 40% seats — for which fee would be regulated in private medical institutions and deemed universities — has been increased to 50%.

4. Number of nominees from states and UTs in the NMC has been increased from 3 to 6. The NMC will comprise 25 members of which at least 21 will be doctors.

5. Monetary penalty on a medical college non-compliant has been replaced with provision that provides other penalty options.

6. Stringent punishment for unqualified medical practitioners or quacks could be as severe as imprisonment of up to one year along with a fine up to Rs5lakh