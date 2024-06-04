 Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat: Jailed Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh leading | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat: Jailed Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh leading

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), is fighting from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Jailed Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh is leading by more than 21,000 votes from the Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission of India website showed. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway.

Amritpal Singh, detained under the National Security Act and lodged in Dibrugarh jail, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Khadoor Sahib segment as an Independent.
Amritpal Singh, detained under the National Security Act and lodged in Dibrugarh jail, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Khadoor Sahib segment as an Independent.

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), is fighting from Khadoor Sahib. Amritpal Singh is leading with 45,180 votes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

