Kharge attacks Modi over ‘Chinese encroachment’; Vadra hints at contesting polls

Mallikarjun Kharge has earned accolades from his colleagues for his plain speaking since he became the Congress president. He minces no words when he attacks political rivals just as he speaks his mind at Congress meetings. Kharge acknowledged this when he pointed to the party’s communications chief, Jairam Ramesh, at his press conference and said, “He speaks differently. I have my own way.” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge with former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in Chittorgarh. (PTI)

Kharge attacks Modi over China

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kharge on Thursday attacked the government over the ongoing India-China standoff in Ladakh, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “Sardar of liars”. Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh, Kharge criticised Modi for alleged inaction while China encroached upon Indian territory. He accused Modi of prioritising attacks on the Gandhi family whose members sacrificed their lives for the country.

Kharge wondered whether Modi was “sleeping” when China “entered” Indian territory. “They are coming and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills? Have they taken opium from the fields of Rajasthan... and fed you?”

Vadra claims Amethi expects him to contest

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband, Robert Vadra, has hinted at the possibility of his electoral debut from the high-profile Amethi constituency. He told ANI on Thursday that the people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency if he decides to become a member of Parliament (MP). “For years, the Gandhi family worked hard in Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur...The people of Amethi are troubled by the current MP. They think they have made a mistake by electing her...”

This is not the first time that the businessman has expressed his desire to enter politics. In 2012, he participated in a motorbike rally in Amethi. Vadra in 2022 said that he was ready to enter politics if people wanted him to do that. Vadra’s latest pitch came amid speculations on whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will contest from Amethi and Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad on Wednesday. In 2019, Gandhi lost in Amethi for the first time. Raebareli too will have a new Congress candidate as Sonia Gandhi has shifted to Rajya Sabha.

Pappu to fight polls in Purnea

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress alliance has once again come under stress. Former member of Parliament (MP) Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination for Bihar’s Purnea Lok Sabha constituency days after he merged his party with the Congress and hoped to be the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)’s candidate for the seat. The RJD had kept the Purnea seat for itself to deny Yadav a chance to fight from his pet seat.

Vijayan asks DD to not screen “The Kerala Story”

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday condemned the Doordarshan’s decision to telecast “The Kerala Story”—a film depicting religious conversions in Kerala. He asked the public broadcaster to withdraw from screening the controversial movie, saying it would only “exacerbate communal tensions” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. “The decision by @DDNational to broadcast the film ‘Kerala Story’, which incites polarisation, is highly condemnable. The national news broadcaster should not become a propaganda machine of the BJP-RSS combine and withdraw from screening a film that only seeks to exacerbate communal tensions ahead of the general elections. Kerala will remain steadfast in opposing such malicious attempts to sow hatred,” Vijayan said in a post on X.

Another Congress spokesperson quits

Gourav Vallabh was possibly the only person in the Congress, who could fluently describe and analyse economic issues in Hindi. Many were curious about his absence from Congress briefings during this election season. On Thursday, Vallabh resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying he did not feel comfortable with the “directionless” Congress. He added he joined the BJP as he supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda.

Sonia Gandhi takes oath in Rajya Sabha

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday administered the oath to 14 Rajya Sabha members, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This is the first time Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member since 1999, has shifted to the Rajya Sabha. She took her oath in Hindi. A Congress leader said, “Dhankhar congratulated her for coming to the Rajya Sabha.”