Kharge expresses dismay over rejection of proposals related to NHRC appointments

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his dismay over the rejection of his proposal to have at least one person from minority castes or tribes appointed as Chairperson or a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Kharge has argued that the presence of one representative from these communities was important as most of the complaints addressed to the panel related to them.

“Since the Committee did not accept any of my proposals, I express my disagreement with the recommendations made by the Committee in regard to appointments to the posts of Chairperson and Members of NHRC,” Kharge wrote in the letter on Monday.

He said a meeting was held by the Committee for Appointments for the posts of NHRC and fresh names for the post of the chairperson or members of the commission were not considered. Kharge added the committee instead recommended the already shortlisted names. He said the names included former Supreme Court judge Arun Kumar Mishra, “who revered Modi as a visionary who could think globally and act locally”, referring to the latter’s comments at a conference in February 2020.

Kharge said he proposed the meeting should at least be postponed for a week and convened again after names of some candidates from minority castes or tribes are brought before the Selection Committee.