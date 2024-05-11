Kharge ups the ante against PM before Phase-4 of polling

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being obsessed with words beginning with the letter “M,” which was why he was talking about “Mangalsutra, Mughal, Mutton, Muslim League.” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge being welcomed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Kharge accused Modi of creating a fear psychosis among the people and projecting an atmosphere of violence. “He is obviously afraid of losing power and hence, he is creating a wedge among different sections of people,” he said.

The Congress president said no Prime Minister was born in the country who could sneak into a house and snatch someone’s mangalsutra. “Only a person like Modi is capable of doing something like that,” Kharge observed.

Reacting sharply to the allegation levelled by Modi during his recent speech at Karimnagar that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had received tempos loads of currency from industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, the AICC chief wondered whether Modi had shut his eyes and sleeping or was just watching when the money bags were being sent to Rahul Gandhi.

“Why didn’t Modi use the ED, CBI or IT to raid and seize the houses of Adani and Ambani if he had prior information about the tempos carrying money?” he asked.

Stating that Modi was not speaking like a statesman, Kharge said the former was a “jhooton ka sardar” (king of liars). “When we levelled allegations against his friends (Adani and Ambani), Modi used to defend them. Now, he is attacking them and spreading lies,” he said.

The Congress president said Modi and his cabinet colleague Amit Shah had stopped asking people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) based on development, but were focussing on abusing the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. “It is because they are worried about the fate of the BJP after the third phase of Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“Modi and Shah have stopped talking about their manifesto, but are only abusing the Congress leaders, calling our leader Shehzade etc., and distorting their speeches, which is not required. It doesn’t augur well for a Prime Minister to use such childish language,” he said.

Kharge said the Modi government had neglected the rights and welfare of the underprivileged sections.

The Congress, if voted to power, would conduct caste census so that these sections would get their due share in the welfare and development.

He assured that the Congress would provide apprenticeship opportunities to youth, fill 30 lakh vacant government positions and enforce 50% reservation for women in government jobs.

“We have given a few guarantees during the Telangana assembly elections. We have fulfilled five guarantees so far, just one remains because MCC is in effect. We implemented every scheme and proved ourselves that we do what we say. As the Congress president I assure you that we promise only what we can fulfil,” he said.

Referring to minimum support price (MSP) to farmers, Kharge said the farmers organized protests earlier demanding MSP but the Central government ignored their demand.

“The Congress would fulfil the aspirations of farmers in the country,” he added.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.