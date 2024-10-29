‘Kill Lawrence Bishnoi and get 1,11,11,111’: Karni Sena's fresh cash offer for…

In a dramatic escalation, Kshatriya Karni Sena chief Raj Shekhawat has announced a substantial cash reward for prisoners who can kill gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently held in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail. The fresh announcement comes days after the Karni Sena offered the same reward, ₹1,11,11,111, for police officials to eliminate Lawrence Bishnoi in an encounter. Kshatriya Karni Sena chief Raj Shekhawat and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In a video shared on social media, Raj Shekhawat of the Karni Sena defended his motives, addressing criticism from a news channel and reiterating the reward for the police action against Lawrence Bishnoi. He went further, offering the same reward to any inmate who kills Lawrence Bishnoi on the jail premises.

Speaking in Hindi, Raj Shekhawat said, “The reward of ₹1,11,11,111 that I announced will be given to the policeman who encounters Lawrence Bishnoi. Additionally, if any prisoner, or warrior, lodged in Sabarmati jail kills Lawrence Bishnoi, the same reward will be given to him by the Kshatriya Karni Sena.”

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, under a case of cross-border drug smuggling. He was previously also named in the case of a firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai in April, but the Mumbai Police could not take his custody.

In a video uploaded on social media, the Kshatriya Karni Sena chief said Lawrence Bishnoi is also the “killer of our precious gem and heritage Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi ji".

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the chief of Karni Sena, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on December 5, 2023, in Jaipur. Hours after his killing, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for his murder.

Bishnoi's strong criminal syndicate continues to operate across the country. Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder and the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house earlier this year.

Bishnoi has garnered significant attention recently due to his alleged involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, as well as his suspected threats against actor Salman Khan.

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang allegedly murdered Baba Siddique for his “links to don Dawood Ibrahim” and his close personal relationship with Salman Khan.

The Bollywood actor and his family has received multiple death threats from the gangster over the last few years, with Salman Khan's security on high alert after Siddique's murder.