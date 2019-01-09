‘Killings, intolerance’ among reasons given by Kashmir’s Shah Faesal for quitting IAS

The 2010-batch civil services topper and IAS officer Shah Faesal resigned from the civil services with the aim of joining politics.

Faesal, who hails from Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, was the first person from the state to top the IAS exam in 2010. He became a household name in the state soon after the results came out.

Faesal is also known for his outspoken comments on social media.

In his statement, issued hours after his resignation, he wrote that he was resigning to protest “the unabated killings in Kashmir and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union Government”.

Read his full statement here:

To protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir, and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union Government; the marginalization and invisiblization of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens; insidious attacks on the special identity of the J&K State and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hypernationalism, I have decided to resign from Indian Administrative Service.

I wish to remind the regime of the day that subversion of public institutions like RBI, CBI and NIA has the potential to decimate the Constitutional edifice of this Country and it needs to be stopped. I wish to reiterate that voices of reason in this country cannot be muzzled for long and the environment of siege will need to end if we wish to usher in true democracy.

I am thankful to my family, friends and well-wishers for supporting me in this amazing journey in IAS. One of my important tasks here-after will be train and guide aspiring civil servants to help them in achieving this dream.

I will be addressing a press conference on Friday to share my future plans. I will look forward to your support and blessings in this new mission.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 16:14 IST