Kiren Rijiju blames Opposition for disrupting functioning of Parliament

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday criticised the Opposition for disrupting the House and forcing adjournments adding that it is unprecedented that while they have given a notice for no confidence against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, they are seeking a debate on another issue. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in Lok Sabha. (PTI photo)

Rijiju’s intervention comes amid major protest by the Opposition demanding a debate on the energy security and a discussion after external affairs minister S Jaishankar gave a suo moto statement on the situation in West Asia.

“The Opposition is very confused. They have given a notice for no confidence against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. We are ready to start the discussion now. But now they want a debate on another issue. Let them debate on their notice (on Birla), ” Rijiju said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Jagadambika Pal, who was chairing the session, also accused the Opposition of not paying attention to Jaishankar’s statement.

“You want to discuss energy security. The minister has spoken about it. You brought placards to ask about the welfare of Indians living in the gulf region. The minister spoke about it in his statement. But you didn’t listen to him. You are trying to create new precedents,” Pal said.

Also Read:‘Need leadership, not cowardice’: Oppn demands West Asia discussion to ask questions, while Jaishankar gives a speech

Pal also suggested that if the Opposition wants a debate, they should take it up in the Business Advisory Committee. The BAC decides the weekly agenda of the House.

After the House was adjourned, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said, “... The US is dictating whom we should buy oil from. There should be a discussion in Parliament on India’s foreign policy.”

Outside the House, BJP MP & former foreign secretary, Harsh Shringla said, “EAM Dr S Jaishankar has issued a Suo Motu statement in Rajya Sabha. His statement has comprehensively covered the government’s position on this issue. The govt will continue to monitor this situation carefully.”

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3pm amid protests by the opposition over the discussion on the West Asia conflict.