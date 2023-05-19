Home / India News / 'Shifting not punishment but plan': Kiren Rijiju after losing law ministry

'Shifting not punishment but plan': Kiren Rijiju after losing law ministry

BySreelakshmi B
May 19, 2023 01:21 PM IST

Kiren Rijiju assumed charge as Earth Sciences Minister on Friday.

Kiren Rijiju on Friday assumed charge as Earth Sciences Minister and said his shift from the law ministry to a new department is not a punishment but a plan of the government. Rijiju, who was removed from the position of Law Minister on Thursday, refused to answer questions about his previous ministry stating that they were no longer relevant.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)

However, speaking about the opposition, he said, “Opposition will definitely criticise me...opposition speaking against me is not a new thing...this shifting is not a punishment, this is the plan of the govt, this is the vision of PM Modi...”

Reacting to Rijiju's removal from the position of law minister, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “What went wrong? Did the loudmouth put executive and judiciary at warpath? Given his habitual lying and penchant for distorting history, heading the Rs2 troll ministry would have been a good option as well!”

Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi also criticised the government after Rijiju's removal from the position. He said, “The party that claims to be the largest party on the planet is even unable to fine a full time law minister. This does not only reflect the lack of talent in the treasury bench, but also sheer inefficiency of the govt.”

Rijiju has been at the centre of disagreement with the judges. He has made several controversial statements against them like saying that some among them were also part of the 'anti-India' gang.

Meanwhile, Arjun Ram Meghwal has replaced Rijiju as the new law minister. Meghwal has been appointed as the minister of state but with independent charge.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
