‘Thought it was fake news’: Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi reacts to BJP-NCP tie-up

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 12:01 IST

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi described the dramatic turn of events as “surreal” in Maharashtra on Saturday as the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as his deputy.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s tweet came hours after a dramatic twist in Maharashtra as the Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in the state with the support Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Ajit Pawar is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“Surreal wht I read abt #Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news (sic),” Singhvi tweeted.

“… . Candidly &personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations shd not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. #pawarji tussi grt ho! Amazing if true, still not sure (sic),” Singhvi added.

It wasn’t clear whether the reference in his tweet was to Sharad Pawar or his nephew Ajit Pawar.

Singhvi later tweeted to bring in Sharad Pawar’s tweet in which he said that the decision of Ajit Pawar to join hands with the BJP was his own and they “do not support or endorse this decision of his”.

“My tweet at 845 am today while in a taking off flight to ahmdabad has, hopefully, been overtaken by events in view of #Sharadji’s clarification. Even then I had called it surreal &possibly fake news. Appears that fakeness of full #NCP joining bjp is true as per #Pawar clarfn (sic),” he said.

The Congress and NCP were in talks with the Shiv Sena till late on Friday night to form a government in the western state.

It was widely expected that the three parties will hold a press conference any time to announce the modalities of their power-sharing agreement and claim to form the government.

Ajit Pawar was also present in the meeting on Friday night.

“I took this decision as the discussions of the alliance of the three parties Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena was not ending. There was a need to give a stable government in Maharashtra,” Ajit Pawar said after taking the oath.

Ajit Pawar’s cousin and Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, put out a message on WhatsApp saying there was a spilt in the NCP as well as the family.

“It is very clear from Mr Pawar’s tweet that there is a split in the NCP,” she pointed to Sharad Pawar’s tweet while speaking to HT.

The BJP staked claim to form the government on Saturday morning after which Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Centre to withdraw the rule in Maharashtra.