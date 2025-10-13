Kiren Rijiju's ‘illiberal gang’ snub on Mamata Banerjee's Durgapur gangrape remark

Taking a dig at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on Durgapur rape, union minister Kiren Rijiju called out certain sections of the media for being silent on her comments that have been deemed as blaming the victim.
“Imagine, if this statement was made by a BJP Chief Minister! The whole echo-system and self declared liberal journalists (actually illiberal gang) would have created unbearable situation in the country (sic),” Rijiju wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The alleged gangrape of a second-year student of a private medical college in West Bengal’s Durgapur triggered a massive political slugfest after Mamata questioned the survivor for leaving the campus at night. She said, “We take cases like these very seriously in Bengal. Three persons have been arrested and investigation is on. But how could the student leave the campus at night? It is a forest area. The private medical college must take care of its students.”
Mamata Banerjee later accused the media of distorting her words. "The media distorted my words. You ask me a question, I answer it, and then you distort it. Do not try this kind of politics..." the chief minister said, according to ANI.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government for failing to protect women, while the ruling party accused the BJP of politicising the incident.