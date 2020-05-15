Kolkata: Buses and taxis likely to hit the roads; maintaining social distancing could be a challenge

Updated: May 15, 2020 17:13 IST

The private bus owners’ associations have started drawing up elaborate plans on how to restrict the total number of passengers on board to 20 at a time, as they are apprehending practical constraints in maintaining social distance norms on buses, which are likely to resume operations in Kolkata from next week amid the easing of lockdown restriction norms that were imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Earlier, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal allowed state-run buses top operate on 13 routes, which have been running between 7 am and 7 pm daily, after the nationwide lockdown 2:0 ended on May 3. But these public buses are mostly overcrowded and flouting social distancing norms, causing concern for private bus owners’ associations.

“The state government directed us during a recent meeting that each bus should carry only 20 passengers at a time. We’re looking at how to implement the challenging task,” said Subrata Ghosh, honorary secretary of Bengal Bus Syndicate, one of the major bus owners’ associations in Kolkata.

The syndicate has decided to keep personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and sanitisers handy for passengers. Though the syndicate is willing to distribute hand sanitisers for free on buses, passengers will have to pay for a mask.

“Usually, the doors at private buses are open, allowing passengers to hop in and out. But, now the doors will be closed in a bid to maintain social distancing norms. No passenger can board a bus without a conductor’s permission. Also, a bus won’t stop at all the designated halts, if 20 passengers are on board. If any passenger forcibly tries to board a bus, the nearest traffic sergeant’s attention will be drawn for the indiscretion,” said Ghosh.

The state government is likely to give its nod to hike the private buses’ fare, as they would incur losses for restricting the number of passengers to only 20 at a time. The syndicate has proposed a three-fold hike in fare to state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari. The proposal is under the TMC government’s consideration.

“Kolkata Traffic Police will carry out regular checks on private buses to ensure that social distancing norms are maintained. We’ll take actions, if we receive any complaints,” said R Kumar, deputy commissioner, Kolkata Traffic Police.

The traditional yellow private taxis will also become operational in the city from Monday, albeit with a 30% hike in fare structure.

“Passengers will have to pay 30% extra over and above the fare shown on the metre. Only two passengers will be allowed to travel in each taxi and they will only be seated on the back seat. The passengers need to compulsorily wear masks and sanitise their hands,” said Bimal Guha, general secretary, Bengal Taxi Association.

Restricted public conveyance is being allowed in Kolkata from next week, despite the fact that the city figures prominently in the red zone and is reporting the maximum number of Covid-19 cases from the state daily.

Out of the 2,377 Covid-19 positive cases reported in Bengal till May 14, Kolkata accounted for around 50% of them.

While 94 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported from the city – the highest in the state.

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee-led state government had been criticised by the visiting central inter-ministerial teams for non-compliance with lockdown restrictions.