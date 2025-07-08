Kolkata college gang-rape: BJP claims accused's names in FIR 'replaced with alphabets’

Amid the ongoing probe into the gang-rape of a first-year student inside Kolkata's South Calcutta Law College, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Satyapal Singh on Tuesday alleged that the accused's names in the FIR were erased and replaced with alphabets. Prime accused Monojit Mishra is in police custody as investigations into the South Calcutta Law College gang-rape case continue.(Facebook/@monojit.mishra)

The Kolkata Police has arrested the prime accused, Monojit Mishra, and two senior students of the law college, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, and the institution's security guard, Pinaki Banerjee, for their involvement in the tragic crime. All four of them are currently in police custody.

"The names of the accused in the Kolkata college gang-rape case have been erased and replaced with alphabets in the FIR," Singh claimed at a press conference.

"In my 45-year police career, I have never seen this. Will the girl get justice?" he asked.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been slamming the Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal over the law and order situation in the blame, terming the party to be a 'protector of rapists', and saying that women are not safe in Bengal till TMC is in power.

BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday also said that he received a report from the party's fact-finding team, which was formed to conduct an inquiry into the gang-rape at South Calcutta Law College.

"This report exposes the utter state of lawlessness in West Bengal and the state government's alarming insensitivity towards women's safety. From Sandeshkhali to RG Kar Hospital and now this, the pattern remains the same with silence, inaction and protection for the accused," Nadda wrote in a post on X.

Kolkata gang-rape case

Monojit Mishra allegedly raped the 24-year-old first-year law student inside the South Calcutta Law College's security guard's room. The two other accused senior students of the college stood guard outside the room while Mishra committed the crime.

According to the survivor's complaint, Mishra had proposed marriage to her outside the Union room. But when the woman chose to leave instead, he dragged her to the guard room and forced himself on her. When she begged and pleaded with him, Mishra did not listen to her and raped her.

Several pieces of evidence, including the survivor's medical examination, CCTV footage of the college, and Monojit Mishra's tests, corroborate the survivor's statements in her complaint.

Mishra, who was hired at the law college 45 days before the crime, and the other two students, were expelled from the institution amid the ongoing probe into the case.

Meanwhile, the South Calcutta Law College reopened on Monday amid heavy security after remaining shut for more than a week. Senior officials of the Kolkata Police were overseeing security arrangements at the campus as private guards thoroughly checked the ID cards of the incoming students.

While the college has reopened, the students' union room and the security guard's room continue to remain sealed and out of reach for students and staff, an official said.