Koregaon-Bhima: SC stays Bombay HC order refusing extension of time to police to file chargesheet

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Bombay High Court order refusing extension of time to the state police for filing charge sheet in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.

Recently, the Bombay High Court had set aside the lower court’s order allowing extension of time to police to file its probe report against the rights activists in the violence case.

Taking note of the appeal of the Maharashtra government, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi stayed the high court order and issued notice to rights activists on the plea. Earlier, the apex court had refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for probe into their arrest.

The Pune Police had arrested lawyer Surendra Gadling, Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen, Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, activist Mahesh Raut and Kerala native Rona Wilson in June for their alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The arrests had followed raids at their residences and offices in connection with the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 last year, which, the police had claimed, had led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018