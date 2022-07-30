Congress's ‘hoshiyari’ wordplay as Koshyari’s remark sparks Marathi-Gujarati row

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday alleged that Bhagat Singh Koshyari is holding Maharashtra governor's office despite his controversial remark on the state's financial status because he “faithfully follows” the orders of “we two”, in an apparent reference to the two-member cabinet comprising Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. A controversy erupted over Koshyari's remarks during an event on Friday in which he said that Mumbai wouldn't have been the finacial capital if not for Gujaratis and Rajasthanis. (Also Read | Amid Marathi-Gujarati row, BJP leader asks: 'How many Marathis became rich?')

“I keep telling people sometimes that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra -- especially from Mumbai and Thane, then you will have no money left," Koshiyari said."

Reacting to this, Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “His name is 'Koshyari'. But what he speaks and does as a governor, there is not the slightest ‘hoshiyari’ (smartness). He is sitting on the chair just because he faithfully follows the order of 'we two'.”

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole condemned governor's remark and called for his immediate removal.

“We condemn the remarks made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He should apologise to the public. He should be removed from his position with immediate effect,” ANI quoted Patole as saying.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leaders of Uddhav Thackeray faction fumed at the Koshyari's remark alleging that it has hurt the Marathi pride.

"CM Shinde, at least condemn the Governor. This is an insult to Marathi hard-working people," Sanjay Raut tweeted.

Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, “This is an insult to the hard work of the people of Maharashtra and Marathi Manoos who have toiled day in and day out to make the state the leading state of the country. The Governor should apologise immediately,failing which,we will demand to replace him,” Shiv Sena MP said in a tweet.

“Are the CM and Deputy CM aka Maharashtra cabinet okay with this? Why are they silent? Oh wait, they have still not agreed upon their cabinet ministers,” she added.

Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora tweeted, “My father was from Rajasthan & my mother from Kolhapur. Yet they identified as Mumbaikars & Maharashtrians. Mumbai’s original inhabitants welcomed all with love & respect. It’s diversity is it’s greatest strength. Why discriminate when Mumbai doesn’t?”

