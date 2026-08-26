Kota: 20-year-old NEET aspirant from MP found dead in rented flat

A 20-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Madhya Pradesh was found dead in her rented flat in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Wednesday, adding that it is suspected to be a suicide case. Police reached the spot after receiving information and took the student to MBS Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The student, a resident of Chhatarpur, was living in Kota with her younger sister and was preparing for the NEET examination at a private coaching institute.

The two sisters, who had been living in Kota since 2023, shifted to a rented flat in July.

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Station house officer (SHO) Devesh Bhardwaj said that when her younger sister returned to the flat after attending coaching classes and knocked on the door, the elder sister did not respond for a long time. She then alerted other residents of the multi-storey building. She was found hanging inside the room when the flat was opened.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and took the student to MBS Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her body was kept in the hospital mortuary, and her family was informed.

Police said the postmortem would be conducted after the family reaches Kota.

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Bhardwaj said no suicide note was found in the room so far. Police are examining the room and gathering information about the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

Police said that further action will be taken after the arrival of the family and completion of the postmortem examination.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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