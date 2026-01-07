K-pop, k-dramas to be available in China? South Korea working to lift Chinese restrictions

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has said that the country will hold working-level consultations on China's effective ban on Korean culture. Both Lee and Xi have agreed to discuss the gradual expansion of cultural exchanges. (AP)

China's unofficial restrictions on South Korean music and dramas have been in place for more than a decade, with K-pop and K-dramas either unavailable or difficult to access on Chinese media platforms, BBC reported.

A South Korean presidential spokesperson too spoke on the matter, saying both Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to discuss the gradual expansion of cultural exchanges. However, the spokesperson did not specify concrete commitments on K-dramas or K-pop.

A Chinese ministry spokesperson echoed a similar thought on Tuesday, telling reporters that both sides had agreed on carrying out “orderly, healthy, and beneficial cultural exchanges”, according to BBC.

Lee, while addressing a news conference in Shanghai after meetings with top Chinese officials, the South Korean President said the most important task in both countries' relations would be the restoration of trust, according to Reuters news agency.

Earlier this week, Lee said he wanted to open a “new phase” for relations with China. This came after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during Lee's first visit to Beijing after taking office in June.

Speaking about talks with Xi, Lee said, “This summit will be an important opportunity to make 2026 the first year of full-scale restoration of Korea-China relations.”

Lee has also sought to stop China's build-up of maritime structures in waters between both countries, according to the Reuters report.

While Beijing says the structures are fish-farming equipment, they have sparked security concerns in South Korea. However, the Lee and Xi on Monday agreed to hold “constructive” dialogue on the matter.

The meeting between both leaders was crucial in terms of regional security, given that South Korea has sought to engage North Korea diplomatically, with little progress.

Lee on Wednesday said that he had asked Xi to play a role in mediating Seoul's efforts to engage North Korea. The Chinese President has noted that Seoul would need patience when discussing nuclear-armed North Korea, Reuters reported.