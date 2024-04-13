K’taka arrests in Bengal spark a political slugfest

The arrest of two key accused in the Bengaluru cafe blast case from West Bengal on Friday triggered a political slugfest in the eastern state, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of providing a “safe haven to terrorists”, even as chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the men were held due to her administration’s action. At least nine people were injured in the explosion that has led NIA, which took over the probe on March 3, to look into the possible role of terror outfits such as the Islamic State (IS) (PTI)

The TMC also claimed the two accused were nabbed from Contai in East Midnapore, which is considered to be the stronghold of leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari and his family.

According to people aware of the details, the two accused – Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib – were held from a hotel in New Digha in East Midnapore, around 180 km from Kolkata, in connection with the low-intensity blast at Rameshwaram Cafe at ITPL Road in Brookefield in Bengaluru on March 1. To be sure, New Digha is 35 km away from Contai.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Adhikari said: “It is being proved time and again that West Bengal is a safe haven for terrorists.”

BJP co-incharge of Bengal, Amit Malviya, also alleged the TMC has turned Bengal into a “safe haven for terrorists”.

“NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast…from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Banerjee, who is also the president of TMC, accused the opposition party of spreading canards against the state.

“Heard a BJP leader saying that Bengal is not safe. The accused were arrested within two hours following a prompt response by police. What about the states where you are in power,” she told a rally atDinhata in Cooch Behar.

“The blast took place in Bengaluru. The accused are from Karnataka. They are not from Bengal but hid here for two hours and our police apprehended them,” she added.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh took a swipe at Adhikari, saying the accused were arrested from an area considered to be a bastion of the latter’s family.

“Well done @WBPolice in connection with the Bengaluru-cafe blast arrest. Even @NIA_India has acknowledged it in their statements. Any anti-forces should be strictly dealt with. But let me ask to @BJP4India and their minions - where is this arrest made from? KANTHI (Contai). We all know which family and BJP’s main leader runs illegal activities from Contai,” he posted on X.

“I urge the state agencies to investigate this matter to find out the FAMILY’s links in providing shelter to ANTI-FORCES!” he added.