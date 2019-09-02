Kulbhushan Jadhav was under extreme pressure to parrot false narrative, says India after his consular access

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:07 IST

Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was granted consular access on Monday over three years after his arrest, appeared to be under “extreme pressure” to push a false narrative designed to further Pakistan’s claims,” the foreign ministry in New Delhi said.

The foreign ministry’s first official reaction on Jadhav’s consular access came hours after Indian High Commission’s Charge d’ Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia met the Indian national sentenced to death by a military court.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, responding to media queries on the consular access, said New Delhi was still waiting for a “comprehensive report” on the access granted to Jadhav. But “it was clear that Shri Jadhav appeared to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan’s untenable claims,” he said.

The meeting came a little less than two months after the International Court of Justice, ICJ, held Pakistan “in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 on many counts”. The ICJ, also known as the UN court, had ordered Pakistan to provide Indian consular officers access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

New Delhi’s statement also underlined the government’s commitment to work towards “ensuring that Shri Jadhav receives justice at the earliest and returns safely to India.”

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 18:49 IST