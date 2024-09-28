Kulgam: 4 security personnel, police officer injured in encounter with terrorists

At least four security forces personnel and a traffic police officer were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, news agency PTI reported citing police. Security personnel stand guard after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces during cordon and search operation at Adigam village, in Kulgam district, Saturday,(PTI)

The encounter broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation. additional superintendent of police (traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries after being struck by a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said.

They said four security personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation sustained injuries.

"Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said Kashmir Zone Police in a social media post on X on Saturday.

Earlier, on September 22, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.

The encounter comes ahead of Phase 3 of the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

The first phase of assembly polls was held on September 18 while the second phase of polling was held on September 25, in the six districts of Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and Jammu regions: Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory after a gap of ten years and are the first since the abrogation of Article 370.