Kumbh Mela: Penal action to be taken against violators of Covid-19 SOPs
Ahead of the Kumbh mela in Haridwar, the Uttarakhand government has issued standard operating procedures making it mandatory for devotees to produce a negative report of RT-PCR test conducted not earlier than 72 hours of arrival and warning of penal action against Covid-19 SOP violators.
Based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the SOP also makes it compulsory for devotees to bring a medical fitness certificate and an e-pass or e-permit issued to them after registering on the Kumbh Mela web portal, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said.
The Kumbh Mela is likely to begin on April 1 and will go on only for 28 days. The duration of Kumbh is being shortened to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The devotees may carry their test reports, fitness certificate and e-passes on their mobile phones or in hard copies for verification as and when required, Prakash said.
All state governments have been requested to widely publicise the SOP so that there is no confusion about it among the devotees, he said.
The state health department has been asked to ensure that healthcare personnel and other frontline workers to be deployed on Kumbh duty are administered the Covid vaccine doses on priority, the official said.
Officials have also been asked to promote Covid appropriate behaviour like maintaining a distance of 6 feet between two persons in public places, wearing of masks and frequent hand sanitisation, the chief secretary said.
International travellers coming for Kumbh will also have to observe the SOP besides following the travel advisory available on the website of MoHFW for international arrivals.
Any violation of the SOP will attract penal action against the defaulters, he said.
The SOP is to be adhered to at all facilities in the Kumbh Mela area including parking lots, ghats, railway stations, bus stands, hotels, guest houses, ashrams and dharmashalas during the entire duration of the event, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 states, 6 UTs logged no Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Unwavering commitment to democracy': PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Isro’s first launch of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K admin issues 22 lakh ABPM-JAY Sehat cards in 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IKEA India aims for 12 per cent of global retail sales in kids' products
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arrival of 'sticky bombs' in Kashmir sets off alarm bells
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Centre can buy farm produce at MSP', says Kejriwal; shares formula
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Could not see his tears': What Kejriwal said on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Covid-19 surge: Curfew in Hingoli from March 1 to 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Kerala denies reports of pvt hospitals being excluded from vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumbh Mela: Penal action to be taken against violators of Covid-19 SOPs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP managed to control Encephalitis by 75%, claims CM Yogi Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala NCP to finalise candidates after seat sharing with LDF, says Saseendran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Almost 1 lakh Maldivians jabbed with Indian-made Covishield vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I have two daughters': Babul Supriyo after backlash for 'sexist' post on Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox