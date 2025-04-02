Kunal Kamra ‘deeply sorry’ as Mumbai banker cut short trip to join police probe in 'traitor' joke case

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday apologised to a banker who reportedly had to cut short his trip after after being summoned by the Mumbai Police in a defamation case against the comedian. Comedian Kunal Kamra released his new special ‘Naya Bharat’ on March 24(File)

Kunal Kamra apologised for the inconvenience caused to the man and promised to schedule his vacation anywhere in India. “I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused to you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you’d like in India,” Kunal Kamra said while responding to a report of HT.com on X (formerly Twitter).

What exactly happened?

A banker, 46, from Navi Mumbai was forced to return from his 17-day trip to Tamil Nadu and Kerala early after he was summoned by the police to appear as a witness in the case against comedian Kunal Kamra, The Times of India reported.

The banker started his trip on March 21 and was supposed to return on April 6. He had to return on Monday after receiving calls and notice from the police.

“I had left Mumbai on March 21 for the trip and was supposed to return on April 6. But I returned midway after repeated calls from the police while I was in Tamil Nadu. The officer who called me was sceptical about my out-of-town status and threatened to visit my Kharghar residence. This prompted me to cut short my trip and return early,” the banking professional was quoted as saying by the TOI.

“Despite me saying that I had booked a ticket for the show online and that I had proof of booking, the cops said that I might have edited the video Kamra has recorded. Why will the comedian hand over his shows video to me (for editing)?”

The man reportedly got a call from the police on March 28. He then received a notice on March 29 on his WhatsApp, asking him to be present for questioning the following day under section 179 of CrPC, the report added.

The Mumbai police, however, rebutted the reports of sending notices to the audience member of Kamra’s show on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

The controversy

Kunal Kamra released his new special ‘Naya Bharat’ on March 24, which sparked huge outrage by the workers of Shiv Sena over a song in the show that supposedly called Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde a “traitor”.

Enraged by the video, the Sena workers reached the venue on the day it was released and vandalised the studio where it was shot. However, the act was shot back in February.

Troubles are mounting for Kamra, as three cases have been filed against him so far over the video. The Mumbai police has summoned him to appear for questioning. The Madras high court has granted Kamra anticipatory relief from arrest.