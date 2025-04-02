Menu Explore
In Kunal Kamra case, Navi Mumbai banker had to cut short trip after police served him notice: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2025 11:46 AM IST

This comes after Mumbai police said that they have not summoned any audience member for questioning, according to a PTI report. 

A banking professional from Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar, who was on a trip to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, was forced to return early after receiving a notice to appear before the Mumbai Police for questioning as a witness in a defamation case against comedian Kunal Kamra, The Times of India reported.

Three cases have been filed against Kunal Kamra so far over his special 'Naya Bharat'.(Instagram/KunalKamra)
Three cases have been filed against Kunal Kamra so far over his special 'Naya Bharat'.(Instagram/KunalKamra)

The man, who was on a 17-day trip and was supposed to return on April 6, had to come back to Mumbai on Monday after he got a call from the police on March 28, followed by a notice the next day on his WhatsApp. The notice asked him to be present for questioning on 30 March under section 179 of CrPC, the report added.

“I had left Mumbai on March 21 for the trip and was supposed to return on April 6. But I returned midway after repeated calls from the police while I was in Tamil Nadu. The officer who called me was sceptical about my out-of-town status and threatened to visit my Kharghar residence. This prompted me to cut short my trip and return early,” TOI quoted the banker as saying.

Also read: Kunal Kamra's latest post targets government amid ‘gaddar’ joke row: ‘How to kill an artist democratically’

“Despite me saying that I had booked a ticket for the show online and that I had proof of booking, the cops said that I might have edited the video Kamra has recorded. Why will the comedian hand over his shows video to me (for editing)?”

On Tuesday, however, the Mumbai Police said no such notices have been issued to audience members of Kamra's show, according to a PTI report. A senior police official said no audience member has been summoned for inquiry, PTI reported.

Kunal Kamra controversy

After the comedian released his new special ‘Naya Bharat’ on YouTube on March 24, it sparked an uproar among the workers of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, who went and vandalised the venue where the show took place. The angst was over a song Kamra performed during the show, supposedly calling Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde a “traitor”.

So far, three cases have been filed against Kamra, who was granted interim relief from arrest by the Madras high court.

The TOI report also adds that the police are recording the statement of the cameraperson who shot the special, along with other staff members present during the shooting of the show. Police have said that they will ensure Kamra’s safety when he appears for questioning.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
