e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lab facilities under Centre being extended to us for more testing: Satyendar Jain

Lab facilities under Centre being extended to us for more testing: Satyendar Jain

Interacting with reporters, he also asserted that Delhi was doing “maximum testing earlier” and will continue to do more testing with whatever resources are at its disposal.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Delhi government had designated 42 labs for carrying out Covid-19 tests. (HT Photo)
The Delhi government had designated 42 labs for carrying out Covid-19 tests. (HT Photo)
         

As Delhi prepares to ramp up testing for the coronavirus infection, Heath Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said laboratory facilities under the Centre in the national capital are being extended to the city government.

Interacting with reporters, he also asserted that Delhi was doing “maximum testing earlier” and will continue to do more testing with whatever resources are at its disposal.

“As far as increasing of testing capacity is concerned, in Delhi most of the lab facilities are under the Centre, so those are being extended to us,” he said.

The Delhi government had designated 42 labs for carrying out Covid-19 tests.

Asked about the high-level meeting on Sunday with Union Minister Amit Shah, he said the meeting was “very fruitful”.

“The main outcome of it was that Centre and Delhi government will be working together to fight Covid-19 in the national capital,” Jain said.

tags
top news
2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
CBI alerts states against methanol-laced fake sanitisers amid Covid crisis
CBI alerts states against methanol-laced fake sanitisers amid Covid crisis
NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala
NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala
Covid coaches to be used by states when health infra is exhausted: Railways
Covid coaches to be used by states when health infra is exhausted: Railways
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In