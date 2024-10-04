‘Lack of knowledge': In US, Piyush Goyal expresses 'sympathy' for Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the manufacturing sector, saying “I can only sympathise with the lack of knowledge about the manufacturing story, as I don't know which job losses he is referring to.” Union Minister Piyush Goyal with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo during the India-US CEO Forum, in Washington DC, USA. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The minister said he is on foreign soil and doesn't like bringing domestic politics into foreign lands, adding that Rahul Gandhi is entitled to belittle his own country and that it is his choice.

Piyush Goyal, who is in Washington DC, emphasised that all of India is united in its efforts to enhance the prosperity of its people, working towards becoming a developed and prosperous nation by 2047.

“We are collectively striving to improve the lives of the people of India in the coming years. Sadly, some individuals, possibly responsible for the growing influence of China on the Indian industry, continue to praise or defend China,” said Piyush Goyal.

The minister pointed out that the global community now recognises China as a non-transparent and opaque economy known for dumping goods.

He added that even the United States has expressed concerns over security threats posed by Chinese goods and is imposing restrictions.

The Union minister also highlighted the significant trade deficit India faced with China, which rose from approximately $1.8 billion in 2004 to $43 billion over the next decade, describing it as a matter of shame that India allowed Chinese goods to flood its markets, harming domestic manufacturing and discouraging investors.

He also talked about India's forced inclusion in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), saying it would have led to a free trade agreement with China.

Goyal further mentioned that India and the US had signed an MoU on critical minerals to keep supply chains open and foster collaboration between India's Ministry of Mines and the US government.

