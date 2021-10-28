Lakhbir Singh murder: Victim's kin submits memorandum to Union home ministry; demands compensation & CBI probe

Nearly two weeks after the muder of Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit farm labourer, near Delhi's Singhu border, his family on Thursday met with an official of the Union home ministry and submitted a memorandum. The family has sought a compensation of ₹50 lakh, a job assurance and also a probe into Singh’s murder by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), news agency ANI reported.

On October 15, Lakhbir Singh was found murdered and his body tied to a barricade near the farmers’ protest site at the Singhu border. Further, a purported video clip of the incident garnered widespread attention on social media where a few Nihang Sikhs could be seen standing near an injured Lakhbir Singh lying on the ground.

The Nihang Sikhs alleged that they had punished the man for disrespecting a Sikh holy book, a claim which the family of the victim has questioned. So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the case, according to a report by news agency PTI. Nihangs, an order within the Sikhs, are identified by their distinctive blue robes and swords.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Wednesday allegedly stopped and lathicharged a group of farmers from the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti while they going towards the Singhu border demanding justice for Lakhbir Singh, PTI reported. However, the police said that the group tried to create ruckus near the border and some of them tried to break the barricades. The report also showed that the police resorted to the use of “mild force” to contain the situation.

The family of Singh -- his wife, three daughters, sister, father-in-law and brother-in-law -- met with the chairman of National Commission of Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla earlier in the week and demanded justice. Singh was originally from the Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

After the meeting, Sampla said that the family told the NCSC that no support was received by them from the Punjab government, religious or social organisations. “However, NCSC will ensure that the culprits are booked under the sections of the (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Prevention of Atrocities Act. Through this Act, the young daughters of Lakhbir Singh will get free education and money for living and the victim's mother will get a monthly pension. Compensation of at least ₹8.25 lakh will be ensured,” PTI quoted him as saying.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON