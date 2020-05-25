Lakshadweep: The only place in India with no coronavirus cases

Updated: May 25, 2020 14:43 IST

After Nagaland, which reported its first Covid-19 case on Monday, Lakshdweep is the only island which has remained free of the disease which has affected over 1.3 lakh people in India and more than five million globally.

The beautiful archipelago consisting of 36 islands has a population of about 64,000 people. The union territory is located off the coast of Kerala and depends on the southern state for much of its needs.

Nagaland, the only other state/union territory in India which was free from the coronavirus disease till now, reported three positive cases on Monday.

The three people had come from Chennai onboard a Shramik Express train.

“Unfortunately, 2 persons in Dimapur and 1 in Kohima have been tested positive for COVID-19. Please don’t panic. We need to handle this with utmost care and responsibility. Necessary action of contact tracing and containment measures are being taken and situation closely monitored,” Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted.

On Saturday, Sikkim reported its first case as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive.

The state health authorities had said that 17 people came in contact with the infected person in Sikkim. However, all of them tested negative. The test were conducted on Sunday.

However, they have been kept in institutional quarantine and their health parameters are being monitored, officials said.

Most of the Covid-19 free states were in the North-East. Arunachal Pradesh, which was free from the disease for a month, reported a fresh case in the form of a student who returned to the state from Delhi by bus along with 33 others on May 18.

Arunachal Pradesh had become coronavirus free after its lone patient, a 31-year-old man who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March, was discharged from hospital on April 24.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli has two cases of Covid-19, as per the update on the website of Union health ministry on Monday.

Meanwhile, India reported a record high of 6,977 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the tally of infections to 1,38,845, data from the Union health ministry showed.

Monday is the fourth-straight day that India has reported the biggest one-day rise in the number of infections and more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases across the country.