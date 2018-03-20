 Lalu likely to be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi from Ranchi | india news | Hindustan Times
Lalu likely to be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi from Ranchi

Lalu Prasad, who has been serving jail term at the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi since December 23 last year after conviction in a fodder scam case, had been admitted to the cardiology wing of a government hospital.

india Updated: Mar 20, 2018 23:53 IST
Saurav Roy
Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad leaves special CBI court after being pronounced guilty in the fourth Dumka multi-crore fodder scam case in Ranchi last week.
Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad leaves special CBI court after being pronounced guilty in the fourth Dumka multi-crore fodder scam case in Ranchi last week. (PTI File Photo)

Incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, may be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Science, New Delhi, a RIMS official said on Tuesday.

In view of Prasad’s present condition, RIMS on Tuesday constituted an eight-member medical board to examine his condition. The board submitted its report later in the day.

“The medical board has recommended that Prasad should be sent to AIIMS. We will take a final call tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Dr S K Choudhary, superintendent, RIMS.

Prasad, who has been serving jail term at the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi since December 23 last year after conviction in a fodder scam case, had been admitted to the cardiology wing of the premier government hospital at around 5 pm on Saturday.

