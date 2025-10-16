Lalu Yadav's estranged son Tej Pratap carries grandmother's photo to nomination filing | Watch

"I have moved ahead with the blessings of my grandmother and my parents. On this pious occasion, when I have to file my nomination, I have brought my grandmother with me. She lives on in our hearts... People of Mahua will support whoever works for them. I worked to make Mahua a district and also give employment opportunities to the youth," ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from the Mahua constituency under the banner of his newly floated Janashakti Janata Dal.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Thursday carried his grandmother's photo while filing his nomination for the upcoming Bihar assembly election.

He had represented the Mahua seat till 2020, when the RJD made him shift to Hasanpur.

“I have worked a lot in Mahua... earlier, when I represented the seat, I got a medical college sanctioned in the area. Now, I promise the people here that if I get elected, I will get an engineering college sanctioned in the area. Besides, I will keep doing other development works here,” Tejashwi Yadav’s elder brother added.

Bihar goes to the polls in two phases, with the voting for the first phase happening on November 6. The second phase falls on November 11, while the counting of votes will be done on November 14.

The Janshakti Janta Dal recently released a list of its 21 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.

Why was Tej Pratap Yadav expelled from RJD? Tej Pratap Yadav, the former Bihar minister, was expelled from the RJD on May 25 by his father Lalu Prasad Yadav for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being "in a relationship" with a woman.

However, he deleted the Facebook post later with a claim that his page was "hacked".

Lalu Yadav also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".

A few days later, after his expulsion from the party, Tej Pratap had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.