‘Land of penance’: Sunny Leone’s New Year event cancelled in Mathura after seers protest

A New Year 2026 event involving actor Sunny Leone at a restaurant in Mathura has been called off following strong objections from seers and religious groups. Sunny Leone event cancelled in Mathura.

The event, reportedly planned at a bar on New Year’s Eve, drew protests soon after its announcement, with several seers expressing anger over the proposed programme, ANI reported.

All preparations had been made for the programme. In a letter to the district magistrate on Monday, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas sought cancellation of the event.

Amid the opposition and protests from religious groups and citing the sanctity of the holy city, the event organisers decided to call off the programme.

Religious leaders against event

Girraj Singh, a Hindu group leader, told ANI that he was grateful to the state government for heeding public sentiment. Praising the decision, he said: “I would like to thank the Uttar Pradesh government on behalf of all the people of Braj Bhumi. I want to express my gratitude to the government for considering the sentiments of the people of Braj Bhumi and also for respecting the sadhus and sants.”

Another religious leader, Dinesh Falhari Dharmacharya, explained the reasons behind the opposition. Referring to Braj Bhumi as a land of penance and devotion to Lord Krishna.

“The sadhus and saints had opposed this event because this is Braj Bhumi, the land where Lord Krishna performed the Maharas. This is a land of penance, and such events should not be held here. We would like to thank the administration for understanding our feelings and cancelling this event.”