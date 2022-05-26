‘Landed to a warm welcome…:’ PM Modi acknowledges BJP workers in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was accorded a grand welcome in Telangana. Hundreds of BJP workers gathered at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport to welcome the prime minister. “Landed to a warm welcome in Hyderabad,” the prime minister tweeted.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 20th anniversary celebrations of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. “The professionals who passed out of ISB are giving a new direction to business in India. They are not only managing huge companies, but have also launched hundreds of startups. It is a matter of pride for the country,” he said.



During his address to the BJP workers, Prime Minister Modi launched a veiled attack on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government in the state. “Pariwarwaadi' parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single-family can stay in power and loot as much as they can. They do not have any interest in the development of people," he said.

#WATCH Hundreds of BJP workers gathered at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport to welcome PM Narendra Modi



PM also addressed the BJP workers gathered here today.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/WXxjnPRkrC — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

The prime minister's visit to Telangana has been marred with controversy with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipping to meet him. Earlier in the day, KCR left for Bengaluru to meet former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. In February, he had skipped the event in Hyderabad where PM Modi unveiled the statue of renowned philosopher Ramanujacharya.

KCR's son KT Rama Ramo had alleged that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) sent a message saying KCR shouldn't attend. The Centre rejected the Telangana CM's son.

