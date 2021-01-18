'Landmark day': PM Modi to perform bhoomi pujan of Gujarat metro projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and the Surat Metro Rail Project via video-conferencing on Monday.

"Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat’s leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 AM," PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

The metro projects will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to the two cities in Gujarat, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be attending the event virtually.

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 km long with two corridors. The 22.8-km-long corridor-I is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, while the 5.4-km-long corridor-II is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is ₹5,384 crore, a statement issued by the PMO said.

The Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long and comprises two corridors. The 21.61-km-long corridor-I is from Sarthana to Dream City, while the 18.74-km-long corridor-II is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project is ₹12,020 crore, the PMO said.