Landslide on Yamunotri route in Uttarakhand injures one, 2 feared trapped

One person sustained injuries and two others are feared to be trapped following a landslide that struck the Yamunotri walking route at Nau Kanchi in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said on Monday. Local authorities have launched a rescue operation to locate and extricate those feared trapped under the debris.(X/ @ANI)

"One person has been injured in the landslide incident on the Yamunotri walking route. Two people are feared to be trapped under the debris. Rescue work is going on at the spot," Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya told ANI that the person injured in the landslide incident at Nau Kanchi on the footpath to Yamunotri Dham, who is a resident of Mumbai, has been admitted to Jankichatti Primary Health Center for treatment.

The DM said that SDRF, NDRF, police and administration personnel are engaged in relief work on the spot.

