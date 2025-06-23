Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Landslide on Yamunotri route in Uttarakhand injures one, 2 feared trapped

ANI |
Jun 23, 2025 05:59 PM IST

One person was injured in the landslide incident on the Yamunotri walking route on Monday.

One person sustained injuries and two others are feared to be trapped following a landslide that struck the Yamunotri walking route at Nau Kanchi in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said on Monday.

Local authorities have launched a rescue operation to locate and extricate those feared trapped under the debris.(X/ @ANI)
Local authorities have launched a rescue operation to locate and extricate those feared trapped under the debris.(X/ @ANI)

Local authorities have launched a rescue operation to locate and extricate those feared trapped under the debris.

"One person has been injured in the landslide incident on the Yamunotri walking route. Two people are feared to be trapped under the debris. Rescue work is going on at the spot," Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya told ANI that the person injured in the landslide incident at Nau Kanchi on the footpath to Yamunotri Dham, who is a resident of Mumbai, has been admitted to Jankichatti Primary Health Center for treatment.

The DM said that SDRF, NDRF, police and administration personnel are engaged in relief work on the spot.

Further details awaited.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Landslide on Yamunotri route in Uttarakhand injures one, 2 feared trapped
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On