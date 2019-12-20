e-paper
Home / India News / Laptops, tablets in Lok Sabha? Speaker Birla considering digitisation plan

Laptops, tablets in Lok Sabha? Speaker Birla considering digitisation plan

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 15:14 IST

Dehradun
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

It could be a small step for the Lok Sabha, but a giant leap for digitalisation in the Indian Parliament.

Lawmakers in the Lower House may be allowed to use tablets and laptops, and switch on their mobile phones, in the House, if a plan being considered by speaker Om Birla is rolled out.

Parliament has come a long way in last 65 years, since the first general election in 1952 -- microphones have been introduced, multicoloured electronic voting buttons have replaced paper ballots, and live telecast of all the action in Parliament is available on channels dedicated to each House.

But even as the mobile phone revolution has gripped India for over two decades now, their use is strictly restricted inside both Houses of Parliament. Members still rely on physical notes, not digital notebooks, to deliver speeches and argue the finer points of legislation.

But Birla is contemplating allowing laptops and tablets to help MPs get ready reckoners and quick access to information and data during speeches.

“For the benefit of members, a proposal is under my consideration to allow laptops, tablets and mobile phones in the House. I will talk to others and take a decision,” Birla said.

As things stand, an MP willing to collate talking points for a speech how has to go to the Parliament library (adjacent to the Central Hall) to prepare notes.

During his tenure, Birla has also arranged sectoral experts and bureaucrats to come and explain policies and bills to MPs. He plans to start a similar system in state assemblies too.

The speaker organised the first gathering of the presiding officers of India’s legislative bodies after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha in the Uttarakhand capital on December 18 and 19, when several other ideas - including changes to the anti-defection law and a “disruption index” to measure the performance of MPs -- were discussed.

