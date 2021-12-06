Home / India News / Last rites of Andhra ex-CM Rosaiah carried out with state honours
india news

Last rites of Andhra ex-CM Rosaiah carried out with state honours

Rosaiah (88) died while being taken to a private hospital here on Saturday after he fell ill.Rosaiah’s mortal remains were kept at Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters in Telangana, where Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and several other leaders and workers paid their last respects.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy and others pay their last respects to former CM K Rosaiah, who passed away at the age of 88 at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (PTI)
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy and others pay their last respects to former CM K Rosaiah, who passed away at the age of 88 at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (PTI)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad

The mortal remains of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Konijeti Rosaiah were consigned to flames here on Sunday.

Rosaiah (88) died while being taken to a private hospital here on Saturday after he fell ill.Rosaiah’s mortal remains were kept at Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters in Telangana, where Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and several other leaders and workers paid their last respects.

His body was taken to a farmhouse here and the funeral of the departed leader was conducted with State honours.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders condoled the death of Rosaiah.The State government also declared three days of mourning.Rosaiah’s political journey began in 1968 as an MLC. He served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after the demise of YS Rajasekhar Reddy in 2009.He had a challenging time as the Chief Minister in view of political developments following the sudden demise of the charismatic YSR in a chopper crash and with the separate Telangana agitation gaining momentum.He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Narasaraopet in Andhra in 1999, Congress sources said. He had also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from August 31, 2011 to August 30, 2016

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out