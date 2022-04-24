Home / India News / 'Lata Didi was like an...': Modi after receiving 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award
india news

'Lata Didi was like an...': Modi after receiving 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

  • PM Modi also addressed the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony.
PM Modi addressed the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony. (ANI)
PM Modi addressed the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony. (ANI)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 09:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai for his “selfless service to the nation and society.” Modi also addressed the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony.

Here are some top quotes from his speech at the award ceremony:

  1. For me, Lata Didi was like an elder sister. I have always received immense love from her. After many decades, Lata didi will not be present in the coming Rakhi festival.
  2. When the award is in the name of an elder sister like Lata Didi, it is a symbol of her oneness and love for me. So, it's not possible for me not to accept. I dedicate this award to all the countrymen.
  3. I am not knowledgeable about a deep subject like music, but from cultural understanding, I feel that music is also a sadhana, and emotion too.
  4. Music can give a feeling of motherhood and love. Music can take you to the pinnacle of patriotism and duty. We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music, this power in the form of Lata Didi.
  5. Along with music, Lata Didi had the consciousness of patriotism, and her father was the source of it.
  6. Lata ji was like a melodious rendition of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. She sang thousands of songs in more than 30 languages of the country. Be it Hindi, Marathi, Sanskrit or other Indian languages, Lataji's voice is the same in every language.

Also read: Why PM Modi honoured with first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award was instituted in the memory and honour of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had passed away at the age of 92 on February 6 this year. According to the charitable trust, the award will be given every year to only one individual who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to the nation, its people, and the society.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pm modi lata mangeshkar
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out