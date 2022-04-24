'Lata Didi was like an...': Modi after receiving 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai for his “selfless service to the nation and society.” Modi also addressed the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony.

Here are some top quotes from his speech at the award ceremony:

For me, Lata Didi was like an elder sister. I have always received immense love from her. After many decades, Lata didi will not be present in the coming Rakhi festival. When the award is in the name of an elder sister like Lata Didi, it is a symbol of her oneness and love for me. So, it's not possible for me not to accept. I dedicate this award to all the countrymen. I am not knowledgeable about a deep subject like music, but from cultural understanding, I feel that music is also a sadhana, and emotion too. Music can give a feeling of motherhood and love. Music can take you to the pinnacle of patriotism and duty. We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music, this power in the form of Lata Didi. Along with music, Lata Didi had the consciousness of patriotism, and her father was the source of it. Lata ji was like a melodious rendition of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. She sang thousands of songs in more than 30 languages of the country. Be it Hindi, Marathi, Sanskrit or other Indian languages, Lataji's voice is the same in every language.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award was instituted in the memory and honour of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had passed away at the age of 92 on February 6 this year. According to the charitable trust, the award will be given every year to only one individual who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to the nation, its people, and the society.

